REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report sales of $129.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.77 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $11.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,003.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $261.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.88 million to $371.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $115.45 million, with estimates ranging from $64.88 million to $158.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

