Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Short Interest Update

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 14th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RGS stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Regis has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $377.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Regis by 131.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Regis by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Regis during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

