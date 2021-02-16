Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.98

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $10.65. Regis shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 7,344 shares changing hands.

RGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Get Regis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $377.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Regis by 185.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 593,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 867,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Regis by 23.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter.

Regis Company Profile (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.