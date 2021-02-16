Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
In other Regulus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 4,398,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RGLS opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.41.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
