Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Trading 22% Higher

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price shot up 22% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 3,762,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 2,032,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $75.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

