Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.68

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 58256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,000.

About Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

