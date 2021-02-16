Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Down 9.3%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.64. 1,250,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,117,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several brokerages have commented on REKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

