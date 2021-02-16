Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.91. 5,265,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,960,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Remark from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Remark by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Remark by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 73,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Remark by 421,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

