Remme (REM) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $237,014.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Remme has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00897260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.72 or 0.05142320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

