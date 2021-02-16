Ren Reaches Market Cap of $952.68 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Ren has a total market cap of $952.68 million and approximately $426.43 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

