Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.80

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 334309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,962 shares of company stock worth $1,441,065. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Renasant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Renasant by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

