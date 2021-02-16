renBTC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.18 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. renBTC has a market cap of $908.79 million and $11.18 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for $49,258.26 or 0.99378412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00063146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00259743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00080255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00069829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00083300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00418935 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00184169 BTC.

renBTC’s total supply is 18,449 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

