renDOGE 24 Hour Volume Hits $186,858.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $165,053.85 and approximately $186,858.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00263718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00083455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00073567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.90 or 0.00409374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186136 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.