ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

