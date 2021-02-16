ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Down 10.1%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 3,329,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,453,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

SOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $799.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

