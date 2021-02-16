ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Down 10.1%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 3,329,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,453,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
SOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $799.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
