Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

Get Renishaw alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.