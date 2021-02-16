Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

