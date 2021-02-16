Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,558.58

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,558.58 and traded as high as $6,325.00. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) shares last traded at $6,300.00, with a volume of 90,505 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,003.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,558.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 101.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

