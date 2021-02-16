Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 14th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Repay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Repay by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Repay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

