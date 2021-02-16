Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

REPYY stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

