Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $103.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RSG. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.08.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

