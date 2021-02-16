Request Price Tops $0.0795 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Request has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $79.49 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00066219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.58 or 0.00909764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.57 or 0.05152535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00033261 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

