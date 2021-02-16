Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: EPOKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/27/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/15/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Epiroc AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. 23,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,023. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.