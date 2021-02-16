Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2021 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $358.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s earnings of $1.64 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6% but the same declined 16% year over year due to weak cross-border business. The stock has performed in line with its industry in six months’ time. The company executed several acquisitions to supplement organic efforts It is gaining from solid demand for digital and contactless solutions amid the COVID crisis. Investment in technology keeps it at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving payments industry. It is well poised to gain from consistent cash generating abilities from operations. Its strong capital position drives investment in business and shareholder value addition. However, steep costs might stress margins. Its cross-border volumes will remain suppressed due to COVID-led restriction on travel and entertainment.”

1/29/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $377.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $371.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $353.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

1/6/2021 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,745. The company has a market capitalization of $339.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

