Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO):
- 2/15/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $213.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $220.00.
- 2/1/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $199.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TTWO opened at $199.86 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.93.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.