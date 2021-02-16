Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO):

2/15/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $213.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $220.00.

2/1/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $199.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $199.86 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

