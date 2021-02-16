Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/4/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $350.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $500.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $506.00 to $509.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $411.00 to $393.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
  • 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $500.00 to $505.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/26/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $445.00.
  • 1/20/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
  • 1/19/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $490.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/11/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $355.00 to $430.00.
  • 1/11/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $355.00 to $430.00.

CP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $365.52. The company had a trading volume of 320,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,022. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

