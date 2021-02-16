Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aggreko (ARGKF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS: ARGKF) recently:

2/11/2021 – Aggreko was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/9/2021 – Aggreko had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/4/2021 – Aggreko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. "

2/3/2021 – Aggreko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Aggreko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – Aggreko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Aggreko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – Aggreko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aggreko Plc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

