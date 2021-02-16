Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.47. 240,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 387,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $68,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 32,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $75,318.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,273,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,041.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,463,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,109 in the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the third quarter worth about $752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

