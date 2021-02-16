ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ResMed by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,780 shares of company stock worth $4,155,792 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $200.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.61 and a 200-day moving average of $195.68. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

