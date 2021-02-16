Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.10

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.10 and last traded at C$13.42, with a volume of 44941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.35.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

