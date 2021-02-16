Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.88

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 7433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

RFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $896.21 million, a P/E ratio of -149.29 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,470 shares of company stock worth $227,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

