Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Up 9.2%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.24. 3,395,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,182,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several research firms have commented on RESN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $392.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 22,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $47,787.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,674.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,698 shares of company stock valued at $348,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Resonant by 495.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

