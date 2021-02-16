Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

QSR opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

