Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Restaurant Brands International worth $39,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 12,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,862,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

