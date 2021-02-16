Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROIC. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,601 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

