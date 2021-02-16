Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

