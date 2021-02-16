Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.76-0.84 for the period.

Shares of RPAI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,076. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.