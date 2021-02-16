ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 618,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,351,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

