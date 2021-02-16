Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 2,891,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,760,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $629.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.