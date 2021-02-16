REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.02

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $776.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

