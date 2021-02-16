Revain Trading Up 3.9% This Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $6.58 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00865912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048445 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.41 or 0.05044377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016905 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.