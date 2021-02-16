Reviewing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Facebook, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 39 0 2.95 Facebook 1 4 37 1 2.88

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $2,042.69, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Facebook has a consensus target price of $322.03, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Facebook’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Facebook is more favorable than Alphabet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Facebook’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $161.86 billion 8.73 $34.34 billion $51.56 40.63 Facebook $70.70 billion 10.90 $18.49 billion $6.43 42.07

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Facebook. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68% Facebook 32.00% 23.27% 18.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Facebook shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Facebook beats Alphabet on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. The company has an agreement with Sabre Corporation to develop an artificial intelligence-driven technology platform for travel. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

