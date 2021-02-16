Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Up 19%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares were up 19% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 981,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 489,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $736.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. Company insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Revlon by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revlon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Revlon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Revlon by 97.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

