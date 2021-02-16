REVV (REVV) Market Cap Hits $24.71 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, REVV has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. REVV has a market cap of $24.71 million and $2.91 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00259746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00084412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.00418079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00182659 BTC.

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

