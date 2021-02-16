Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,414,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 84.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.