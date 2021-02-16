Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 2,062,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 903,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Rexnord alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.