RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of RH worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $83,488,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2,612.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $491.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $524.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.