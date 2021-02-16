RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of RH worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

RH opened at $491.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.16. RH has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $524.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

