RH (NYSE:RH) Short Interest Update

RH (NYSE:RH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RH. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Get RH alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $491.90 on Tuesday. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $524.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.16.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.