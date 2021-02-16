RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) (LON:RHIM) Shares Up 0.1%

RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) (LON:RHIM) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,048 ($52.89) and last traded at GBX 4,004 ($52.31). Approximately 64,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 56,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,000 ($52.26).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,795.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.87.

About RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

