Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.23

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 10418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

